Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,397 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

