Sei Investments Co. Has $412,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,669,000 after buying an additional 467,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,287 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 4,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $28,686,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.