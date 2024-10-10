Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 141,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,208,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy



Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

