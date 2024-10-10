Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 25,120 Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Forrester Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 99.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 511.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

