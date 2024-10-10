Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,614 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $78,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.2 %

AEO stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock worth $21,099,657. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

