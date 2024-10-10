Sei Investments Co. Sells 665 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

PARR opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.