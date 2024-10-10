Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

