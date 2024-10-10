Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHM. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

