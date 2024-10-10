Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Visteon were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after buying an additional 83,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $136.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

