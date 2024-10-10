Sei Investments Co. Has $398,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after acquiring an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 199,673 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

