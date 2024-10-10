Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

