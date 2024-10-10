Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Yext worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Yext

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.