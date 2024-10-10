Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 579,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4,787.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.