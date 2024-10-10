Sei Investments Co. Has $459,000 Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Iradimed worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Trading Up 0.2 %

IRMD stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79. Iradimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

