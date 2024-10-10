Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,313 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IES were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $219.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

