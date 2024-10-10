Sei Investments Co. Makes New $555,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

