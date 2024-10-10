Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,452 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 453.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RPD opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
