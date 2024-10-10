Sei Investments Co. Has $472,000 Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

