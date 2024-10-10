American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 426.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after buying an additional 236,423 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 399,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

