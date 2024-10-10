Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Olin by 846.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

