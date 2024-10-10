Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 316,057 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,282,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

