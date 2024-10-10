Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PC Connection by 3.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PC Connection by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.5 %

CNXN stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

