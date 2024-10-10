Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

TARS stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

