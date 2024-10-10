Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,520 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,599,000 after purchasing an additional 950,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,795,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

