Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

