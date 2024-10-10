Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,493 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 252.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

