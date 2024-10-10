24,048 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,870,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 643.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 914,872 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $877.59 million, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

