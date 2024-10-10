The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Aaron’s worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $318.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

