Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

