Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 1,434 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,837,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 95.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WINA opened at $365.66 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

