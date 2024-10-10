Sei Investments Co. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,412,716.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,412,716.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $526,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock worth $24,573,590. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.