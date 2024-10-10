Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.33%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

