Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,812 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,358,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 800,684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 244,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

