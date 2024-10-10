Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $41.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

