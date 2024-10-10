Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 178,700 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neuronetics worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.27. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.00%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,098 shares in the company, valued at $339,823.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 211,776 shares of company stock valued at $175,170. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

