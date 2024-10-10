Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 64.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $72,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,677.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $31.22.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

