Sei Investments Co. Invests $590,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 79.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,294 shares of company stock worth $185,855. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.0 %

BAND stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.