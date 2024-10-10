Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Spruce Power worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SPRU opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power ( NYSE:SPRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 76.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

