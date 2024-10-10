Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $505,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $34.68 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

