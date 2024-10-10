Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

VYGR stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

