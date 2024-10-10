Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after buying an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average of $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

