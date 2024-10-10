Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,049.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,048,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,087,103 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,364,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,244,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,852 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 941.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 166,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,014,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,319,799.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

