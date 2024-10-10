Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 941.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.