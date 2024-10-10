85,749 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

