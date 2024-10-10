Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,080.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

