Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

