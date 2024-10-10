Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 873.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 20,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 876.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,048,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087,103 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,244,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 941.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.