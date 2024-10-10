NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,496.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,334 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

