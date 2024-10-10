Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 2,036,988 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46,816.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 825.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

