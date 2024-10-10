Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 21,914 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3,574.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

